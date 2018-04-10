Hero staff member thwarts knife-point robbery at Easter Road bookies

A man who attempted to rob a bookmakers at knife-point was thwarted by a member of staff.

The man entered the William Hill bookies on Easter Road at around 8:40 yesterday morning.

He then approached a member of staff brandishing a knife and began demanding money.

However, the attempted robbery was ‘thwarted’ by a quick-thinking employee.

Officers are now asking anyone who was in the area at the time or who has information that can assist with their inquiries to please get in contact.

The suspect is described as being around 5ft 9 inches tall with a Scottish accent. He was wearing a black hooded top with the hood tied tight around his face. The top had a white motif on the left side of the chest.

He was also wearing black tracksuit trousers with a matching white motif on the left thigh, black trainers with a white line around the sole.

Detective Constable Stevie Herd from Gayfield CID said: “This suspect was intending to rob the bookmakers but was thwarted by the quick thinking of the member of staff.

“Although he left empty-handed, he caused a considerable amount of fear and alarm and we are keen to trace him as quickly as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 3918 of the 9th April.

