Hibs and Hearts fans told to behave ahead of Scottish Cup clash

POLICE are urging fans to behave during the Edinburgh derby this weekend.

Hearts and Hibs will clash at Tynecastle in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup on Sunday, with a 2.05pm kick-off.

Officers will be deployed to support stewarding staff at Tynecastle and help keep fans safe as they enter and leave the stadium.

Additional officers will also be deployed in the surrounding areas to deter criminal behaviour and ensure any issues are swiftly dealt with.

Police are also advising supporters to ensure they turn up in plenty of time, as late arrivals may experience queuing which will delay their entry further.

Officers are also asking fans to be mindful of local residents and ensure they are parked in a safe and considerate manner, if travelling by car.

Fans are reminded that prohibited items such as drugs, alcohol, weapons, flares and pyrotechnics are strictly forbidden and anyone found to be in possession of these will not be permitted entry.

Chief Inspector Kevin McLean, match commander, said: “We want people to enjoy themselves and additional officers will be on hand to ensure that supporters and stewarding staff are kept safe, should any issues arise.

“If you try to enter the ground in possession of banned items, or under the influence of drink or drugs, you will be refused entry and are likely to face further consequences.

“Please arrive in plenty of time and speak to an officer or a steward if you have any concerns about someone’s behaviour or need any general advice.

“We look forward to a good day for everyone attending and thank fans in advance for their patience and cooperation.”