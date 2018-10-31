Hibs boss Neil Lennon struck by coin and Hearts’ Zdenek Zlamal assaulted in Edinburgh derby

The first Edinburgh derby of the season was marred by shameful acts in the crowd as Hibs head coach Neil Lennon and Hearts goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal were victims of assault.

Lennon was struck by a coin that appeared to be thrown from the Main Stand, while Zlamal was hit by a supporter in the Roseburn Stand while collecting the ball.

The incident involving Lennon came in the wake of Hearts captain Peter Haring having a goal disallowed in stoppage time.

Lennon turned to the Hearts crowd to celebrate the referee’s decision and seconds later, he crumpled to the ground after the object hit him.

He got slowly to his feet and grabbed his face as he was attended to by colleagues and match officials.

It was the second ugly incident involving fans in the match, with a supporter in the Hibs end appearing to strike Hearts goalkeeper Zlamal, who hit the deck after the confrontation.

Earlier, Florian Kambieri was sent off for a second bookable offence after clashing with Hearts’ Oliver Bozanic. The match finished goalless.