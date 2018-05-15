Hibs fan gifted brick at Easter Road after saving his son’s life

A Hibs supporting dad who saved his children from suffocation after being strangled by his car seat is being gifted a brick at Easter Road.

24-year-old Jamie Kerr used CPR to save his six-month-old son Noah after he was almost killed by his car seat.

The tot turned black and went limp during the harrowing 15-minute ordeal but was revived by his father before emergency services swooped in following the incident in February.

And now, the Edinburgh dad is being gifted a brick at Easter Road from his fiance Rachael Patey to act as a permanent reminder of Jamie’s heroic actions.

The engraving on the stone will read: “Daddy you’re my hero, Noah.”

Rachael, a 24-year-old charity worker, told The Sun: “I decided to get Jamie the stone as football will be something Noah and his daddy go to forever.

“Jamie always says he wants to forget what happens, but this is something permanent as I’ll never let him forget.

“He is a hero. He’s Noah’s hero”

Jamie said: “I was over the moon when I found out about the stone.

“I’ve been a Hibs fan all my life and now me and my son are in with the bricks.

“I can’t wait to take him to the games when he’s old enough, hopefully he has an easier time being a Hibs fan than I do.”

A spokesman for Hibs said: “Everyone at the club is happy that this story did not unfold into a tragic outcome, with Rachael and Jamie both acting promptly to save the life of their son, Noah.

“West Stand Stones act as a tribute for supporters to commemorate loved ones.”

The brick will be unveiled at Easter Road this weekend.