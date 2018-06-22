Hibs in Europe: The cheapest and quickest ways for fans to travel to the Faroe Islands

Have your say

Many dedicated Hibs fans have set their sights on following the Easter Road club on their next European adventure.

Neil Lennon’s side will be hoping to avoid an upset when they make the 878-mile round trip to the Faroe Islands to face NSÍ Runavík in the first qualifying round, with the away leg to be played on Thursday, July 19.

However, supporters face a long and expensive journey to the Faroes for the first match, with high flight prices between Edinburgh and Sorvagur in the Faroe Islands.

Following the announcement, flight prices have naturally increased, with the cheapest flight combination taking 37 hours in total to complete at a cost of £467.

Cheapest flight option

Wednesday July 18

17:55 Leave Edinburgh Airport

21:05 Arrive at Stockholm Arlanda

Wait 12 hours 50 minutes in airport lounge

Thursday July 19

09:55 Fly from Stockholm Arlanda to Copenhagen

11:10 Arrive in Copenhagen

12:20 Leave Copenhagen

13:35 Arrive in Sorvagur

Return

Saturday July 21

14:00 Leave FAE Sorvagur

17:10 Arrive in Copenhagen

Wait 5 hours 45 minutes in airport lounge.

22:55 Depart Copenhagen

00:10 Arrive in Stockholm Arlanda

Wait 6 hours in Stockholm

06:10 Leave Stockholm Arlanda

07:25 Arrive back in Edinburgh

Total time 37 hours.

Total cost £467

The best value for money option

Wednesday July 18

08:40 Leave Edinburgh

11:20 Arrive in Copenhagen

12:20 Leave Copenhagen

13:35 Arrive in FAE Sorvagur

Return

Saturday July 21

08:20 Leave Sorvagur

11:25 Arrive back in Copenhagen

Wait 6 hours in the airport

17:30 Depart from Copenhagen

18:20 Arrive back in Edinburgh

Total time 14 hours 55 minutes

Cost £672

Fastest option

08:40 Leave Edinburgh

11:20 Arrive Copenhagen

12:20 Depart from Copenhagen

13:35 Arrive in Sorvagur

Saturday July 21

08:20 Leave Sorvagur

11:25 Land from Copenhagen

13:20 Fly from Copenhagen

14:45 Arrive in Amsterdam

16:35 Depart Amsterdam

17:00 Land in Edinburgh

Total time 13 hours 55 minutes

Cost £858

Alternative dates/ direct flights

If waiting about airports isn’t your thing, then there are is a direct flight that Hibs fans could take.

Leaving Edinburgh on Monday July 16, the 14:55 gets fans to the Faroes with plenty of time to soak up the pre-match atmosphere.

however, the return flight isn’t until Monday July 23, so a good hotel may be needed.