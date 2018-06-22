Hibs in Europe: The cheapest and quickest ways for fans to travel to the Faroe Islands

Many dedicated Hibs fans have set their sights on following the Easter Road club on their next European adventure.
Neil Lennon’s side will be hoping to avoid an upset when they make the 878-mile round trip to the Faroe Islands to face NSÍ Runavík in the first qualifying round, with the away leg to be played on Thursday, July 19.
However, supporters face a long and expensive journey to the Faroes for the first match, with high flight prices between Edinburgh and Sorvagur in the Faroe Islands.
Following the announcement, flight prices have naturally increased, with the cheapest flight combination taking 37 hours in total to complete at a cost of £467.
Cheapest flight option
Wednesday July 18
17:55 Leave Edinburgh Airport
21:05 Arrive at Stockholm Arlanda
Wait 12 hours 50 minutes in airport lounge
Thursday July 19
09:55 Fly from Stockholm Arlanda to Copenhagen
11:10 Arrive in Copenhagen
12:20 Leave Copenhagen
13:35 Arrive in Sorvagur
Return
Saturday July 21
14:00 Leave FAE Sorvagur
17:10 Arrive in Copenhagen
Wait 5 hours 45 minutes in airport lounge.
22:55 Depart Copenhagen
00:10 Arrive in Stockholm Arlanda
Wait 6 hours in Stockholm
06:10 Leave Stockholm Arlanda
07:25 Arrive back in Edinburgh
Total time 37 hours.
Total cost £467
The best value for money option
Wednesday July 18
08:40 Leave Edinburgh
11:20 Arrive in Copenhagen
12:20 Leave Copenhagen
13:35 Arrive in FAE Sorvagur
Return
Saturday July 21
08:20 Leave Sorvagur
11:25 Arrive back in Copenhagen
Wait 6 hours in the airport
17:30 Depart from Copenhagen
18:20 Arrive back in Edinburgh
Total time 14 hours 55 minutes
Cost £672
Fastest option
08:40 Leave Edinburgh
11:20 Arrive Copenhagen
12:20 Depart from Copenhagen
13:35 Arrive in Sorvagur
Saturday July 21
08:20 Leave Sorvagur
11:25 Land from Copenhagen
13:20 Fly from Copenhagen
14:45 Arrive in Amsterdam
16:35 Depart Amsterdam
17:00 Land in Edinburgh
Total time 13 hours 55 minutes
Cost £858
Alternative dates/ direct flights
If waiting about airports isn’t your thing, then there are is a direct flight that Hibs fans could take.
Leaving Edinburgh on Monday July 16, the 14:55 gets fans to the Faroes with plenty of time to soak up the pre-match atmosphere.
however, the return flight isn’t until Monday July 23, so a good hotel may be needed.