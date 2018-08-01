Hibs pay for fans’ hotel to ‘compensate for Greek charter chaos’

A group of Hibs fans have been left shocked after the club forked out for their hotel in Greece to make amends for having their charter flight cancelled.

Kenny Wales was one of around 50 fans who had their dream flight with the team axed due to the chartered airline supplier pulling out of the trip.

But Kenny and his friends were determined to see their side play in the second leg of their Europa League qualifier against Asteras Tripolis and arranged alternative flights and accommodation in order to catch tomorrow’s match.

Having arrived at Mainalon Resort today, the group of four were shocked to discover their hotel had been paid for by Hibs when checking in.

Kenny told the Evening News: “We just arrived to check in at the hotel and Hibs have paid the amount due as a sorry for the charter being cancelled.

Mainalon Resort. Picture: Google

“It’s amazing the club have paid for the hotel but I wouldn’t expect anything less from Hibs.”

Following the cancellation of the charter, Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster said the club is looking to create a “special matchday experience” for the group at the next home match.

Hibs go into Thursday’s match with a one goal advantage after fighting back to claim a dramatic 3-2 win at Easter Road.