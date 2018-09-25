Hibs v Aberdeen: Police issue advice to fans ahead of Betfred Cup clash

Police in Edinburgh have issued safety and travel advice ahead of tonight’s Scottish League Cup quarter-final between Hibs and Aberdeen.

The Betfred Cup fixture kicks off at 7:45pm at Easter Road Stadium and fans attending the match have been advised to arrive in plenty time to allow for searches and getting through turnstiles.

Officers say there will be a high-visibility police presence both inside and outside the ground to assist stewarding staff with searches and keeping spectators safe.

Fans are reminded that alcohol, flares and weapons are prohibited and will not be allowed into the stadium.

Anyone found in possession of the items will be refused entry and will face further police action.

READ MORE: Hibs v Aberdeen: Maclaren out, Boyle doubt, Stevenson v Mackay-Steven

Chief Inspector Gill Geany, Match Commander, said: “We know matches like this create a special buzz around the city, and we will have appropriate resources in place to keep people safe before, during and after the match.

“The vast majority of football fans are a credit to themselves and their club, but unfortunately on occasion a small minority cause disruption and disorder and we want to make it clear that this will not be tolerated.

“For those travelling to Easter Road, please arrive in plenty of time to allow for searches and getting through the turnstiles.

“We want everyone coming along to the match to enjoy the game and the atmosphere, but to behave in a manner which does not put anyone at risk of harm.

“Anyone conducting themselves in a criminal or antisocial manner will be robustly dealt with.”

READ MORE: Quiz: Can you identify the Hibs player from their Fifa avatar?

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital