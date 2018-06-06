High Street reopened following earlier incident

Have your say

High Street has reopened in both directions between St Mary’s Street and Blackfriars Street.

The road was closed after it a bus apparently hit some scaffolding nearby.

A number of buses were diverted but the route has since reopened.

The road has been closed for close to two hours following the incident just before 10:30am.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Edinburgh area currently in attendance in the High Street area following a minor road traffic collision involving a bus. High Street is currently closed and the public are asked to avoid the area where possible.”