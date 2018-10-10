Hot Dub Stein Machine: Scotland's biggest Oktoberfest party is happening near Edinburgh this weekend

Brush up on your German and look out your lederhosen, Oktoberfest is coming to Gosford House, with Fringe favourite Hot Dub Time Machine providing entertainment for 5,500 Bavarian beer swilling revellers.

Gosford House in East Lothian will play host to Hot Dub Stein Machine on Saturday (October 13), kicking off at 2pm with biers, salty hot pretzels, BBQ Bratwurst, Sauerkraut, a yodelling competition, and a live German brass band.

As the night draws in the Australian DJ takes to the stage to delight with his time travelling dance party.

A variety of traditional German biers will be served straight from the keg all day and night in the Bavarian Beer tent, before the acclaimed DJ takes to the stage.

He will be performing his time-travelling set through the history of music, playing hits from every decade starting in the 50s before counting forward to the present day accompanied by large screens showcasing archive concert footage and music videos.

'Edinburgh is my home away form home'

Hot Dub Time Machine (aka DJ Tom Loud) said: “Edinburgh is my home away from home, so I wanted to create something really special. Hot Dub Stein Machine is going to be an awesome day.”

Tom Ketley, head of Fly Events, which is hosting the Stein Machine party, said: “We already know how much the Scottish crowd loves Hot Dub and his time machine, so pairing him up with Gosford House and Oktoberfest to create Hot Dub Stein Machine promises to be the best party ever.”

Guests are encouraged, expected even, to dress in theme, donning Lederhosen and Dirndl, and transport is available from St Andrew’s Square in the city centre.

Tickets are still available from hotdubsteinmachine.com