Hotel and restaurants mooted for Meadowbank Stadium overhaul

Meadowbank Stadium could be replaced by a hotel, restaurants, student accommodation and private housing under the latest plans lodged today for the site’s redevelopment.

A planning application was submitted today for a new £45 million sports centre on the existing site of the venue originally built for Edinburgh’s hosting of the 1970 Commonwealth Games.

But the masterplan also includes the potential for private housing for sale, student flats, a community garden, shops, restaurants and even a hotel.

The documents include proposals for new housing to help meet the city council’s commitment to build 20,000 affordable homes within ten years.

The development of the site could lead to the reopening of Clockmill Road as an accessible walking and cycling connection between Restalrig, London Road and Holyrood Park.

Money raised from the sale of surplus development land will be ploughed back into construction costs for the new sports centre.

Councillor Ian Campbell, vice convener of culture and communities, said: “The submission is a significant step towards the delivery of a brand new Meadowbank development fit for the 21st century.

“Investing in Meadowbank is an investment in our city’s sporting infrastructure and will provide the city with fantastic new facilities.

“The development will also help to regenerate the local area and provide much-needed new homes.

“I’m sure many people in Edinburgh will be excited to see the project reach this stage, and to view and feedback on the proposals.”

Edinburgh chief executive June Peebles said: “A huge amount of work, involving many interested parties, has taken place on the design and layout of the new Meadowbank to get us to this stage.

“The submission of the planning applications and the prospect of a brand new Meadowbank in 2020 is a hugely exciting one.

“The new venue will undoubtedly pick up where the old Meadowbank left off, providing countless opportunities for future generations to participate in physical activity and sport.”

The existing Meadowbank Stadium closed last month ahead of the structure’s demolition earmarked for spring this year. The construction of the new sports centre is due to start in autumn, with the building completed in the summer of 2020.

Key features of the new sports centre will include an outdoor athletics track with a 500-seat stand, 60m six lane indoor athletics track and jumps space and an outdoor throws area.

Two FIFA standard all weather 3G pitches, a boxing gym with a permanent ring will also be built.

The redevelopment includes office space for Edinburgh Leisure’s headquarters, a café, games halls and courts, and fitness studios and a gym.

