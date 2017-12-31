Hour-long queues in Storm Dylan for Edinburgh Hogmanay event

Have your say

STORM-LASHED revellers have complained at having to queue for over an hour for pre-paid tickets for last night’s Torchlight Procession.

A long line formed at the George Street ticket office as thousands braved howling winds and squally rain for the eve of Hogmanay extravaganza.

Organisers blamed tickets holders for leaving it to the last minute to join the procession despite warnings before the event.

Visitor Duncan Crosby, from Canada, said: “It’s awful. I don’t understand why the email told everyone to come to one office to collect tickets.

“People were even picking up tickets for tomorrow night. People behind us probably have another 45 minutes to wait.

Another party-goer in the queue backed-up around the block to Queen Street, said: “It’s an absolute shambles.

“There was very little communication. Hopefully it won’t stop it being a good evening.”

Up to 25,000 watched thousands of torchbearers blaze through the city accompanied by a cast of pipers and drummers.

A spokeswoman for organisers Underbelly warned those heading to tonight’s celebrations to turn-up early and expect more queues.

“Despite email and social messages to all bookers ahead and on the day advising people to collect tickets early, many people left it very late to pick up their tickets at the box office resulting in queues,” said the spokeswoman.

“As a result, we kept the procession open to ticket bookers right up to 8pm so everyone was able to join.

“We’d urge those coming tonight to pick up their tickets well in advance, but to also expect queues.”