House door set alight in suspicious West Lothian fire

Police are searching for witnesses after a house door was deliberately set alight in a West Lothian estate.

The front door of a home on Limefield Place in Boghall was set alight about 10.30pm on Monday.

The occupant was able to quickly extinguish the fire. Only minor damage was sustained to the door.

Police were contacted about the incident today.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible and anyone with information has been asked to come forward.

Detective Constable Craig Ireland from Livingston CID said: “Fortunately no-one was injured during this incident and no extensive damage was caused.

However, this could have been a far more serious matter had the fire spread.

“We would urge anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area on Monday evening to contact police immediately.

“Similarly, if you can help us identify the culprits then please also get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Livingston CID via 101. An anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

