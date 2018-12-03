House of Fraser owner Mike Ashley wants tax for online retailers

High street tycoon Mike Ashley has called for a new tax on online retailers as part of a radical change he says is needed to save the high street.

Appearing before MPs, the Sports Direct founder said any retailer that makes more than 20 per cent of its sales online should be subject to an additional tax.

Mike Ashley. Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

He said this would encourage businesses like Sports Direct to open more stores rather than increasingly shifting to digital sales channels.

READ MORE: House of Fraser to close three stores including one in Edinburgh

“It’s not House of Fraser’s fault, it’s not Marks & Spencer’s fault, it’s not Debenhams’s fault the high street is dying,” Mr Ashley said.

“The internet is killing the high street.”

The businessman, who has expanded his high street empire this year with the acquisitions of House of Fraser and Evans Cycles, warned most high streets would not survive until 2030.

He said: “I want to make it crystal clear – the mainstream high street as we think about it today, not the Oxford Streets and the Westfields, are already dead. They can’t survive.”

Mr Ashley later said: “Outside of London it’s going to be a ghost town.”

The businessman also suggested local government should offer free parking in town centres and reform business rates.

Quizzed by members of the Housing and Local Government Select Committee on the future of House of Fraser, Mr Ashley said nobody would be able to keep all 59 of the department store’s branches open “except God”.

He also hinted a long-suggested tie-up between Debenhams and House of Fraser could still be on the cards.

“I told them to work together,” he said. “They should work together.”