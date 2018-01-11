How to bag free beer for you and pals at BrewDog Edinburgh

CRAFT brewing firm BrewDog is offering beer you and a pal the chance to try its new beer: Indie Pale Ale - for free. All you need to do is tag a friend and post a hashtag.

Beer lovers can invite their friends by tagging them on BrewDog’s social media channels using the hashtag #DrinkIndie before midnight tonight.

Both friends will then receive a free half-pint of Indie Pale Ale at BrewDog Edinburgh in the Cowgate upon showing bar staff proof of the post on their phones.

James Watt, cofounder of BrewDog commented:

“Indie Pale Ale will mark the craft beer awakening of thousands of people who are yet to discover the awesome power of independent craft beer. This is for everyone who thinks they don’t like beer, for those who’ve been bamboozled by mega breweries insisting beer is just fizzy, yellow lager, for those too shy to ask for something different. This is the first beer of the rest of your life. Toast your freedom, and be transformed.”

BrewDog Edinburgh is located at 143 Cowgate.