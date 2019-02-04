How to celebrate Valentine’s day on a budget in Edinburgh

Have your say

Valentine’s day is shortly approaching, with many choosing to show appreciation to their loved ones with a romantic dinner, weekends away, extravagant bouquets and luxury chocolates.

But celebrating with your partner shouldn’t have to break the bank.

These are some of the best budget-friendly ways to celebrate Valentine’s day in Edinburgh and current Valentine’s deals in the city.

Take a romantic stroll

Edinburgh has plenty of places to takes in the views and enjoy a romantic walk with your other half.

Stroll through Holyrood Park and take in the splendid views of the city or visit the Royal Botanic Garden, with its superb gardens, restaurant, cafe and coffee bar.

If you want to take in a romantic sunset, then visit the peak of Arthur’s Seat and see the fantastic view of the city as the sun goes down.

Stay in an upmarket hotel

Principal Edinburgh George Street

If you fancy a night away with your loved one this Valentine’s day then the four-star Principal Edinburgh George Street is a great place to go.

Located just a stone’s throw from the city’s top attractions and with a luxurious interior, this hotel is perfect for a romantic break away.

Prices:

Classic double room: £69.50pp for 1 night (Feb 14-15) Room only

Superior double: £77pp for 1 night (Feb 14-15) Room only

Superior double: £89pp for 1 night (Feb 14-15) Full breakfast

19-21 George Street, EH2 2PB - superbreak.com/



Enjoy a romantic dinner

Piccolino Edinburgh

Piccolino are offering a tasty two course meal from their Valentine’s menu and a bellini cocktail for £19.50pp.

103 High Riggs, EH3 9RP - 5pm.co.uk/

Cuisine: Italian, Mediterranean,

The Everest Nepalese and Indian Restaurant

Enjoy delicious Nepalese and Indian dishes from the specially crafted Valentine’s menu, alongside wine, baileys and a gift for £59 per couple.

52 Home Street, EH3 9NA - 5pm.co.uk/



Cranston's Restaurant

Cranston’s restaurant, located at the Old Waverley Hotel, is offering deals on romantic dinners for diners on Valentine’s day.

Enjoy three delicious courses with a glass of Raspberry Royal for £35.95 per person or two courses with a glass of Raspberry Royal for £31.95 per person.

Old Waverley Hotel, 43 Princes Street, Edinburgh, EH2 2BY - skiddle.com



Miller & Carter

Miller & Carter are also offering a special offer on their valentine's set menu, where diners can get three courses from £26.95.

Their Valentine's set menu is available all day from Monday 11 Feb to Friday 15 Feb.

29-31 Frederick Street, EH2 2ND - skiddle.com



After dinner drinks

Edinburgh has plenty of bars in which to enjoy a romantic drink. The area surrounding George Street offers a varied selection of attractive pubs and restaurants, with something to suit all needs and budgets.

If you fancy something more lively, then the Cowgate area of Edinburgh’s Old Town caters to those searching for a louder, more vibrant atmosphere.