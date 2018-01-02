How you can double your days off work in 2018

WITH most workers returning to the office tomorrow, it may be time to think about holidays for the year.

Following these steps, you may be able to double your days off work this year,

Across the UK, most full-time workers are entitled to 25 days paid holiday a year - plus eight bank holidays.

According to Instant Offices, if you work normal shift patterns with weekends and bank holidays off you can enjoy bumper breaks by carefully arranging your time off around bank holidays and weekends.

Here’s what to do

Over the Easter break ask your boss for March 24 to April 8 off work. This will be a 16-day break but you will only use eight days of holiday.

The extra days come from the bank holidays - Good Friday (March 30), Easter Monday (April 2) and the early May holiday (May 7) - plus the three weekends the period covers.

Alternatively you could take off the 24 days from May 5 to May 28 by using up just 14 days of leave because of the May Day and spring bank holiday.

You could take a 9-day break in August and September by using just four days of leave

Holidaymakers will then have to wait until August for their next trip.

Take a nine-day break from August 25 to September 9 by using just four days of leave.

The final way to work the system in your favour comes at Christmas.

By using up just seven days of paid leave, workers can take off from December 24 and not have to return to work until January 6 , 2018 - a 16-day break.