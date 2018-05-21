Hundreds out Edinburgh and the Lothians to celebrate Royal Wedding

Royal revellers took to the streets of Edinburgh and the Lothians on Saturday to celebrate the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Around 800 people gathered in the courtyard of the Pear Tree Inn to witness the happy couple tie the knot. The bar is home to the Capital’s biggest outdoor screen, which at over six metres wide, allowed guests to enjoy the wedding without missing out on a rare bout of Edinburgh sunshine.

The celebrations were fuelled by pimms and prosecco, with some guests even kitted out in wedding outfits despite being over 400 miles from Windsor Castle.

Manager Brian Dobie, 51, said: “We were inundated with calls asking if we were showing the wedding. We’ve got the largest HD screen in Edinburgh and an outdoor bar so it made sense.

“Edinburgh has loads of royal associations and this wedding has really captured everyone’s imagination. Some of the ladies wore dresses and fascinators as if they were attending the wedding itself.”

Events fundraiser Roison Doyle, 43, and civil servant Susan Quinn, 54, both dressed up for the occasion. Roison said: “We’ve watched all the royal weddings together, and wouldn’t have missed this for the world. You’ve got to get into the spirit.”

Elsewhere, bars and restaurants across the city drew up celebratory menus – with the Leonardo Royal Hotel even offering complementary drinks to namesakes of the newlyweds. The Radisson Hotel on the Royal Mile served a regal afternoon tea, while the Royal Yacht Britannia invited guests to enjoy a selection of Harry and Meghan’s favourite foods in the Royal Deck Tea Room. The deal included a roast chicken sandwich, lemon and elderflower cake, and a negroni cocktail which is rumoured to be a favourite of the bride.

At Cuckoo’s Bakery in Bruntsfield, staff created a replica lemon and elderflower wedding cake to share with customers and passers-by. Inspired by the bride, they also knocked up some American maple and bacon cupcakes. Manager Lauren Quinn, 25, said: “We were so excited when the royal cake was announced – lemon and elderflower is a quintessentially British pairing. We made our own and handed out slices free – we had people queuing out the door.”

Meanwhile, Edinburgh’s only official street party took place on Buckstone Road in Fairmilehead, with residents coming together for a cake competition, a bouncy castle and a celebratory barbecue – and of course to witness the all-important vows.

Organiser Louise McLeod, 39, said: “I thought this would be a great way to get to know the neighbours, and bring all the families together. It’s a lovely community feel – everyone loves the royals.”

The celebrations weren’t limited to Edinburgh locals, either. Tourists flocked from far and wide to witness the social event of the year, which in a break from royal tradition was packed with A-List celebrities and household names.

Celia Webster, 61, and husband Jim, 63, from Toronto in Canada, organised a trip to Britain just to be close to the action. Celia said: “It’s a big thing in Canada but we’d never get to have an experience like this. We’ve had the most amazing holiday but this is a highlight.”

Elsewhere, residents of the East Lothian hamlet of Markle made the most of their moment in the spotlight – having put up with visitors taking pictures of their village sign in the months leading up to the wedding.

Markle’s 100 or so residents set up gazebos and bunting on the village green to celebrate the occasion, enjoying the opportunity to come together in a celebration linked to the life of their traditional home.

