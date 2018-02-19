Hunt for motorist who abandoned car on bypass causing traffic chaos

THE HUNT is on for a motorist who abandoned their car on a busy city by-pass following a road crash.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the collision on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass at 6.10am this morning.

The driver of a black Ford Focus involved in the collision abandoned his car at the scene, causing considerable disruption to traffic.

Officers are now keen to speak to witnesses and are appealing for the driver of the Ford Focus to get in contact.

Constable Alan Musgrave of the Trunk Roads Policing Group said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision and are particularly asking the driver of the abandoned Ford Focus car to get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101 quoting incident number 0425 of 19th February.”