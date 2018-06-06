‘I’m oan the night shift’ Viral video shows local fuming at pipers on Royal Mile

Have your say

It’s a video that shows Scottish humour at it’s best.

A video of a local man shouting out his window at bagpipes in Edinburgh has gone viral.

The video has amassed more than 400,000 videos on Twitter alone.

The 7-second clip shows a typical day on the Royal Mile with pipers and a number of people walking the streets before an angry local leans out his window screaming ‘I’m oan the nightshift’

While it appears the video could be staged, it has gone down a treat online.

The phrase ‘I’m oan the nightshift’ has proved popular in online videos in the past with many Scottish Banter videos featuring similar clips.