Iconic Victorian pool in Edinburgh closing next month for major refurbishment

Edinburgh Leisure’s iconic Victorian Dalry Swim Centre will be closing for a major refurbishment next month.

The pool will be closing on Friday July 13 and will not reopen until early December 2018.

Work will be completed in early December 2018

A substantial amount of work is being carried out in the building including mechanical and electrical upgrades as well as wiring and the introduction of a new ventilation system to make the building more energy efficient.

A self-service kiosk and access facility will also be installed to allow customers easier access.

New toilet and changing facilities, including disabled and family provisions are also being built, and tiling, flooring and cosmetic upgrades are being carried out throughout the building.

Wendy Avinou, Leisure Manager at Dalry Swim Centre said: “Whilst there’s never a good time to close for a refurbishment, we’re investing a significant amount in this much loved and well-used Victorian building, to ensure that we can continue to offer a venue that’s very much at the heart of the community and that’s fit for purpose for many years to come.

“Whilst the refurbishment is taking place, Dalry-only members will be upgraded giving them access to Edinburgh Leisure’s other venues to ensure they can continue to keep active and healthy at the biggest club in town, with the closest gym being Craiglockhart Leisure Centre and the nearest swimming pool being the beautiful Victorian Warrender Swim Centre.”

Updates will be posted on Edinburgh Leisure’s social media channels and website during the closure.