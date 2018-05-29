‘If anyone else did this it’d be vandalism’ Readers react to tarmac on Rose Street mosaics

Angry readers have slammed Edinburgh Council for destroying historic mosaics while patching up the surface of a city centre street.

Edinburgh City Council took a temporary measure of tarmacking over the distinctive mosaics in order to make the street a safer place for pedestrians.

Pic Lisa Ferguson 28/05/2018''Mosiac on the ground on Rose Street, Edinburgh have in some parts been covered over with tar, where further along Rose St other mosiacs have been completely covered over with tar

However, a number of readers have hit back at the move by the Council despite the move being taken to prevent wear and tear.

Writing on the comments section of the Edinburgh Evening News, Warne Blanchard wrote: “If anyone else did what the Council does, they’d be arrested for first-degree vandalism. Surely there are art students that would love to do a restorative project like this.”

Carrona Lee wrote: “So, why don’t we just fix Rose Street now using all these extra multi-millions of pounds that the tourist bring in each year? According to CEC, we’re supposedly rolling in dough gathered from world-wide visitors. That’s why we’ve become Scotland’s Disneyland, isn’t it?

“All the millions that City of Edinburgh Council CAN’T AFFORD to spend on filling potholes and emptying bins.”

Writing on Facebook, Callum R. Macdonald said: “We couldn’t get them to tarmac anything just months ago. Now they are over-zealous.”

Paul McGregor joked “WHy not do this with the tram tracks too”

The popular Edinburgh Facebook page Lost Edinburgh also shared the story with the admin writing: “Countless times I passed these and never realised each of them has its own unique design... Let’s hope this quick fix tarmac is only temporary!”

Ben Hunter summed up the mood for many on the page writing: “Sometimes I wonder if we deserve UNESCO Heritage Status”