Images capture rescue operation on Great King Street rooftop

A dramatic rescue unfolded this morning with emergency services coming to the assistance of two people on a townhouse roof.

Passers-by reported seeing an ambulance, a number of fire engines and two other rescue vehicles parked on Great King Street at around 9am.

The scene at Great King Street this morning. Picture; via Laura Rubio @laraRubes

Fire crews attended the building wrapped in scaffolding and helped the people to safety before paramedics took over.

There were no police officers at the scene.

READ MORE: 90 cars go up in flames in West Lothian car auction blaze

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 9.01am on Monday, September 10 to reports of two people in difficulty on the roof a property on Great King Street, Edinburgh.

“Operations Control mobilised a number of resources to the scene, where two casualties were assisted to safety from the four-storey building.

“Both casualties were thereafter passed into the care of Scottish Ambulance Service personnel.

“Crews remain at the scene.”

A Scottish Ambulance spokesperson said: “We received a call at 08:56 hours today to attend an incident on Great King Street in Edinburgh.

“We dispatched our special operations team and one ambulance to the scene. We transported one male patient in his 60s to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.”