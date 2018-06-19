In full: City centre roads closed ahead of Edinburgh’s Let’s Ride

Have your say

A number of roads will be closed ahead of Edinburgh’s Let’s Ride.

City centre roads will be closed to allow traffic-free cycling between 9:30am and 4pm on Sunday June 24.

Some roads will be partially closed with others shut off entirely to allow those taking part in the free cycling festival access to safe roads.

The 4.5km route takes in many sites around the Capital.

Starting at The Meadows, cyclists will complete a loop around the city.

Below is a list of the roads affected and how they will be closed.

Bank Street In its entirety

Lawnmarket In its entirety

Johnston Terrace In its entirety

Castle Terrace From Johnston Terrace to Lady Lawson Street

Lady Lawson Street In its entirety

Lauriston Place From Lady Lawson Street to Lauriston Gardens

Lauriston Gardens In its entirety

Lonsdale Terrace In its entirety

Melville Drive In its entirety (except emergency vehicles with blue lights and sirens activated).

Hope Park Crescent In its entirety

Buccleuch Street In its entirety

Chapel Street In its entirety (except access/egress from Buccleuch Place to West Crosscauseway).

Potterrow In its entirety

Teviot Place In its entirety

Bristo Place In its entirety

George IV Bridge In its entirety

Chambers Street From George IV Bridge to West College Street

Victoria Street In its entirety (except local access only)

West Bow In its entirety (except local access only)