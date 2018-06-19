In full: City centre roads closed ahead of Edinburgh’s Let’s Ride

A number of roads will be closed ahead of Edinburgh’s Let’s Ride.
City centre roads will be closed to allow traffic-free cycling between 9:30am and 4pm on Sunday June 24.
Some roads will be partially closed with others shut off entirely to allow those taking part in the free cycling festival access to safe roads.
The 4.5km route takes in many sites around the Capital.
Starting at The Meadows, cyclists will complete a loop around the city.
Below is a list of the roads affected and how they will be closed.
Bank Street In its entirety
Lawnmarket In its entirety
Johnston Terrace In its entirety
Castle Terrace From Johnston Terrace to Lady Lawson Street
Lady Lawson Street In its entirety
Lauriston Place From Lady Lawson Street to Lauriston Gardens
Lauriston Gardens In its entirety
Lonsdale Terrace In its entirety
Melville Drive In its entirety (except emergency vehicles with blue lights and sirens activated).
Hope Park Crescent In its entirety
Buccleuch Street In its entirety
Chapel Street In its entirety (except access/egress from Buccleuch Place to West Crosscauseway).
Potterrow In its entirety
Teviot Place In its entirety
Bristo Place In its entirety
George IV Bridge In its entirety
Chambers Street From George IV Bridge to West College Street
Victoria Street In its entirety (except local access only)
West Bow In its entirety (except local access only)