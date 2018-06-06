In full: Every bar taking part in Edinburgh Cocktail Week 2018

Here’s a list of all the bars involved in Edinburgh Cocktail Week 2018
Akva
Angels Share
Badger & Co
Baba
Bada Bing
Bar Soba
Barrelhouse Bar
Black Ivy
Boda
Boston & Hawthorne
Brewhemia
Candy Bar
Checkpoint
Copper Blossom
Dakota Hotel
Dine
Eden Locke
Element
Epicurean
Finn & Bear
Foundry 39
Hamiltons
Harry’s Bar
Harry’s Bar Southside
Harvey Nichols
Hemma
Herringbone
Hotel du Vin
Indigo Yard
Joseph Pearce
Juniper
Kaleidoscope at The Scottish Malt Whisky Society
Le Monde
Lulu
Malmaison
Miss Woo’s
Monboddo
Montpeliers
One Square
Opal Lounge
Papillion
Rabble
Revolution
Roseleaf
Shanghai
Sofi’s
Southpour
Sygn
Skybar
The Basement
The Beer Kitchen
The Blackbird
The Boozy Cow
The Empress of Broughton Street
The Fat Pony
The Glasshouse
The Huxley
The Lantern Room
The Newsroom
The Permit Room at Dishoom
The Place
The Printing Press
The Raeburn
The Refinery
The Salisbury Arms
The Voyage of Buck
Tigerlily
Tonic
Treacle
Usquabae Bar
Valvona & Crolla (Jenners)
Villager
Voodoo Rooms
WestRoom
Whiski Rooms
Whistle Stop Barber Shop
52 Canoes
56 North
