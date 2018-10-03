In full: The price list and schedule for Edinburgh’s Christmas 2018

Have your say

The full price list of events at the Edinburgh Christmas Festival 2018 has been revealed.

While EH residents can enjoy a 20% discount, we take a look at the events ongoing in the Capital from late November until January, and outline how much it will cost you to attend.

Ice Rink - St Andrew’s Square Rekorderlig Cider Lodge

When is it?

Friday 16th November – Saturday 5 January 10am – 10pm

The Rekorderlig Cider Lodge in St Andew Square returns with day slots starting every 45 minutes from 10am to 1pm, and then every 30 minutes until 9:30pm.

The ice rink is cleared completely for cleaning up to twice a day so check the website or at the box office for up-to-date timings.

How much is it?

Adults £9 - £12.50

Children (4 - 15 years) £5 - £8

Family ticket £20 - £35 (admits 4, maximum 2 adults)

Under 11’s need to be accompanied by a paying responsible adult

Please arrive 20 minutes before the scheduled start time to collect your skates (5 minutes before, for 10am sessions). Skating aids are available.

Winter Windows

When is it?

Saturday 17 November – Wednesday 26 December

How much will it cost?

Free Entry

Winter Windows will be popping up at the following locations:

West Parliament Square – St Giles Cathedral

Great Michael Rise – Newhaven

North Street – Ratho

Royston/Wardieburn Community Centre – Pilton

St Patrick Square – Nicholson Street

La Clique Noel – Part Deux - Festival Square Spiegeltent

La Clique Noël returns for Edinburgh’s Christmas with a new seasonal spectacular, La Clique Noël - Part Deux.

Born at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2004, the multi-award winning La Clique has toured the globe to international acclaim.

After wowing audiences in last year’s Edinburgh’s Christmas the show returns with an all new stellar cast for La Clique Noël - Part Deux.

A programme worth £10 is included with every ticket.

When is it on?

Friday 16 November – Saturday 5 January

Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday – 8pm

Thursday – 5pm & 8pm

Saturday – 6pm & 9pm

Sunday – 4pm

How much will it cost?

A Private Booth

£160 - £240 + booking fee (seats 8 people)

Add on our bubbles package to make it extra special.

Ringside

£39.50 - £50.50

Posh Seats

£32.50 - £40.50

Stalls

£24.50 - £35.50

Rear Stalls

£14.50 - £25.50

You Choose – A Different Story in Every Show - Festival Square Spiegeltent

Based on the book by Pippa Goodhart and Nick Sharratt, this new interactive musical show is suitable for all the family.

Using the picture book as inspiration and through a series of games and challenges each show will come up with a unique story, and allow you to choose what happens.

For ages: 2 – 7 years

When is it on?

Friday 30 November – Saturday 6 January 11am & 1pm

How much will it cost?

Full Price Tickets

£12 - £15

Concession Tickets

£10 - £12

Family Tickets

£10pp - £11.50pp

Baby Loves Disco’s Christmas Cheer - Festival Square Spiegeltent

When is it on?

9, 22 & 23 December 1pm For ages 0 – 6 years

The legendary Baby Loves Disco returns with its unique dayclubbing experience for parents with babies, toddlers and young children.

With a resident club DJ a licensed bar for parents, face painting, festive crafts, toddler play equipment, dress-up, dancefloor games with giveaways, bubbles, balloons and more - all included in the price, there’s plenty for everyone.

How much will it cost?

£9 + booking fee

Babes in arms are free

Light Night - George Street

When is it on?

Sunday 18 November 3pm – 5pm

How much will it cost?

Free Event

To celebrate the official opening of Edinburgh’s Christmas and the switch on of the city’s Christmas Lights.

There will be choirs and dancers from Edinburgh and across Scotland, as George Street is lit up with fireworks.

Hosted by Forth Radio’s Arlene Stuart, the event is expected to be very busy, so please leave plenty of time to arrive, and travel by public transport if at all possible to avoid congestion in the city centre.

Silent Light – George Street

When is it on?

19 November – 1 January 16.45pm – 10pm

No shows 25th, 30th & 31st

Times, dates and themes may vary. Please check the Edinburgh Christmas website for more details.

Show Times

16.45

18.00/18.15

19.30

20.30/20.45

21.40

In a global first, Underbelly has invited the team behind the Fringe 2018 hit, Silent Adventures, to collaborate with Edinburgh’s Christmas on a unique outdoor event for people of all ages to enjoy.

The event merges the Street of Light from 2016 with a silent street party,

With 3 different themes to choose from (Santa’s Sparkles, especially suitable for families, Christmas Crackers with all your favourite festive tunes and Disco Delights for the party crowd),

Silent Light takes place up to 5 times a day between 4.45pm and 10pm, being 20 minutes long.

Doors open 30 minutes prior for the collection of headphones.

How much will it cost?

£4.50

50p from every ticket sold will be donated to One City Trust.

A group discount for 5 or over will apply, please see website for details.

Santa’s Grotto – Castle Street

When is it?

Saturday 17 November – Monday 24 December 10.30am – 8pm

Christmas just wouldn’t be Christmas without a visit to Santa.

Visits are in groups and begin every 30 minutes.

Tickets must be purchased for a specific time slot before entering Santa’s Grotto. Visits last up to 25 minutes.

How much will it cost?

£8.50 per child

Each child can take in 2 adults, first adult goes free with second adult paying £5

Times may vary so please check the Edinburgh’s Christmas website for details.

Star Flyer – East Princes Street Gardens

When is it?

Saturday 17 November – Saturday 5 January

At nearly 60 metres high, with 360 degree views over the rooftops of Edinburgh the star flyer returns to Edinburgh.

Times range from 10am – 10pm (last admission 9.45pm) tickets are date-specific but there are no set time slots - admission is on a first come, first served basis.

Please allow extra time if you plan to attend during busy periods.

How much is it?

£7.50

You must be at least 1m tall to ride the Star Flyer

Under 11’s must be accompanied by a paying adult

The Forth 1 Big Wheel – East Princes Street Gardens

When is it?

Saturday 17 November – Saturday 5 January

The observational Big Wheel has 36 enclosed, weather-proof pods, each seating six people, and showing unrivalled views of Edinburgh.

10am – 10pm (last admission 9.45pm) tickets are date-specific but there are no set time slots - admission is on a first come, first served basis. Please allow extra time if you plan to attend during busy periods.

How much will it cost?

£9 (£6 concessions)

Family ticket £25 (admits 4, with a maximum of 2 adults)

Under 13’s must be accompanied by a paying adult

Johnnie Walker Bothy Bar - East Princes Street Gardens

When is it?

Saturday 17 November – Saturday 5 January

7 days a week 10am – 10pm (Times may vary)

The Johnnie Walker Bothy Bar will open to welcome Edinburgh’s Christmas into the world of whisky.

Situated across a two floor bar on the Mound, the bothy will serve a variety of whisky cocktails and hot toddies

Christmas Markets – East Princes Street Gardens

7 days a week 10am – 10pm

Princes Street Gardens’ Christmas Market has been voted best Christmas market in the UK last year in a by McCarthy & Stone.

The traditional Christmas market offers its visitors a unique festive shopping experience with something for everyone.

Santa Land – East Princes Street Gardens

When is it?

Saturday 17 November – Saturday 5 January

Lower East Princes St Gardens will once again transformed into a magical festive place for all the family, with a host of rides and attractions to enjoy.

For a full list of all the rides in Santa Land, please visit edinburghschristmas.com

Opening hours

Sunday - Wednesday: 10am - 8pm

Thursday - Friday: 10am - 9pm

Saturday: 10am - 10pm

Christmas Tree Maze

A Christmas Tree Maze for children and adults alike -

How much is it?

£4

Under 13’s must be accompanied by a paying adult

Babes in arms go free

Santa Train

Board the train at Santa’s train station and take in the sights of the Castle, the tree on the Mound, the Big Wheel, the Market, and wave to the crowds.

How much is it?

£4

Children under 1m tall must be accompanied by a paying adult

Babes in arms go free