In full: The schedule for outdoor movies this weekend in St Andrew Square

Film Fest in the City is returning to the Capital this weekend with a host of films being shown over the course of the weekend.

A host of films such as The Greatest Showman and Who Framed Roger Rabbit? will be shown at the Edinburgh International Film Festival’s open air weekend.

Here’s a list of the full schedule and timings

2018 confirmed programme:

FRIDAY 15 JUNE

4.30pm – 6.55pm WONDER WOMAN (Cert 12A, 141 mins, 2017)

7.05pm – 8:50pm CASABLANCA (Cert U, 102 mins, 1942)

9.00pm – 10.50pm TOP GUN (Cert 12, 110 mins, 1986)

SATURDAY 16 JUNE

10am – 11.55am THE INCREDIBLES (Cert. U, 115 mins, 2004)

12.15pm – 1.50pm PADDINGTON (Cert U, 95 mins, 2014)

2.00pm – 3:45pm BIG (Cert PG, 104 mins, 1988)

4.00pm – 5.45pm WHO FRAMED ROGER RABBIT? (Cert PG, 104 mins, 1988)

6.10pm – 8.20pm MOULIN ROUGE! (Cert PG, 127mins, 2001)

8.40pm – 10.50pm THOR: RAGNAROK (Cert PG, 130 mins, 2017)

SUNDAY 17 JUNE

10am – 11.45am PADDINGTON 2 (Cert PG, 104 mins, 2017)

12pm – 1.45pm JASON AND THE ARGONAUTS (Cert U, 104 mins, 1963)

2.10pm – 3.55pm THE GREATEST SHOWMAN (Cert PG, 102 mins, 2017)

4.10pm – 5.55pm GHOSTBUSTERS (Cert 12A, 105 mins, 1984)

6.10pm – 7.50pm BIG TROUBLE IN LITTLE CHINA (Cert 12A, 99 mins, 1986)

8.15pm – 10.45pm STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI (Cert PG, 152 mins, 2017)