In pictures: Edinburgh battered by Storm Hector

Have your say

Edinburgh has been battered by high winds as Storm Hector caused transport chaos across the Capital

A tree was blown down at the bottom of the Bypass just before Gogar westbound.

Readers also sent in images of a tree hitting a van on Strathearn Road.

Logie Green Road is closed both ways due to a fallen tree.

There are restrictions on the Forth Road Bridge with the route closed to double decker buses, cyclists and pedestrians.

A high winds warning is also in place on the Queensferry Crossing, with vehicles urged to take caution when crossing.

It is expected that the Queensferry Crossing will remain open to cars but restrictions could be in place for high-sided vehicles, the first time such restrictions have been put in place.

A number of trains to and from the Capital were cancelled due to an issue with overhead line equipment.

The Balloch – Airdrie and Helensburgh/Milngavie – Edinburgh services were affected as 50mph winds blasted the country.

There is a large tree blocking the road at Canaan Lane and entrance to Astley Ainslie Hospital, Canaan Lane entrance. Police are in attendance