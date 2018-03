Edinburgh was once a town dominated by church spires and chimney stacks, but the cityscape soon changed in line with a more secular and less industrial Britain during the 20th century.

Shifting demographics, dwindling congregations and other societal factors have seen much of the city’s best ecclesiastical architecture fall by the wayside.

We’ve scoured the archives to bring you a selection of Edinburgh’s lost churches, many of which now exist only in battered photographs and distant memories.