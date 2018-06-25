In pictures: Edinburgh sizzles on the hottest day of the year

Have your say

SUNSEEKERS soaked up the rays across Edinburgh as the mercury soared on the hottest day of the year.

The sunny weather and high temperatures are set to continue for the rest of the week, according to forecasters.

Thursday is predicted to be the hottest day of the week in the Capital with a high of 26C.

But very high levels of pollen and UV mean that hay fever sufferers are in for a difficult time.

Experts say warm air from the Sahara is giving Scotland its hottest weather since July 2013.

The heatwave could see temperatures elsewhere in Scotland go even higher, with Inverness forecast to reach 29C on Wednesday and Glasgow 28C the same day.

Such figures would make this the hottest June since 1995.

Forecasters say the hot weather will continue into the weekend, but begin to cool on Sunday.

The highest temperature ever recorded in Scotland was 32.9C at Greycrook in the Borders in August 2003.