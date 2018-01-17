In pictures: Rare albino squirrel in Edinburgh

Have your say

Rare pictures have spotted a all-white albino squirrel in the Capital.

The all-white albino squirrel was spotted in a snow-covered garden in Edinburgh today.

Experts believe the chances of a squirrel being born completely white are around one in one hundred thousand.

The animals are usually vulnerable to predators as their white coats stand out against their green and brown surroundings most of the year.

The snowfall in the Capital has given this one a rare advantage as it feeds alongside greys.

You can see more images in our gallery at the top of the story