In Pictures: Reader shares images of Arthur’s Seat gorse fire

An Edinburgh Evening News reader, Heather Bremner, has shared pictures of the gorse fire at Arthur’s seat.

The images show the smoke rising from the blaze as well as emergency crews gathering to try and tackle the fire.

Crews were called at around 1.40pm on Sunday when large plumes of smoke could be seen rising above the peak.

Grass was alight near the summit and six fire appliances attended.

At the height of the fire, around 30 officers were at the scene, with firefighters using water backpacks to tackle the flames.