In pictures: Revellers make a splash at 31st Loony Dook

ONE THOUSAND hardy souls braved the icy waters of the Firth of Forth for the 31st New Year’s Day Loony Dook as the curtain was lowered on Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations.

Clad in all manner of comical costumes, the loopy revellers participated in the latest ‘Dook’, the first of which began back in 1987.

Picture: Tony McGuire

Thirty Hogmanays ago pub regulars at The Moorings Lounge bar devised the bizarre event as a hangover cure.

In recent years the Loony Dook has swelled in popularity and helps to raise money for charity.

Around 1100 took part in the dip, with thousands more people cheering from South Queensferry’s High Street and harbour. Hundreds also turned up at Portobello and Kinghorn for their annual Loony Dooks.

Participants at the South Queensferry Dook this year included an inflatable Forth rail bridge: ‘The Fourth Bridge’; Wonder Woman; Still Games’ Jack and Victor; Baywatch Babes; and the 118 118 guys (who were actually ladies).

Those who took part in the challenge were offered a warm bowl of porridge as an incentive.

