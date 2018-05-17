In pictures: Thieves ram-raided Sainsbury’s store with stolen Audi

Thieves who ram-raided a Sainsbury’s supermarket in Edinburgh city centre did so with a stolen Audi car used in a similar raid yesterday morning, police have confirmed.

Three balaclava-clad men targeted the Sainsbury’s Local store on Shandwick Place at around 3:30am this morning.

The scene at Shandwick Place this morning. Picture: William Sneddon

It is understood they ram raided the front of the shop and removed an ATM cash machine from the external wall.

READ MORE: Thieves ram raid Sainsbury’s ATM in Edinburgh city centre

Members of the public contacted officers, who responded to the area and found the ATM laying in the roadway.

READ MORE: Fife Audi thieves steal hundreds of pounds from Roslin shop

It is understood the same men targeted a supermarket on Roslin Main Street on Tuesday. Picture: TSPL

The suspects are reported to have made off towards the West End in the Audi, which is believed to have been the same car stolen from Inchkeith Crescent, Kirkcaldy on Tuesday.

Officers also believe this break-in is linked to a similar offence, which took place in the Seafield area of Kirkcaldy on Friday 27 April.

Just hours after the Audi theft, at around 2:50am on Wednesday morning, it was reported that the same vehicle (registration number J9JDF) was used in a raid on a supermarket on Roslin’s Main Street, where a three-figure cash sum was stolen.

Detective Inspector Graham Grant, who is in charge of the Community Investigation Unit, said: “While the men were successful in gaining entry to the shop, they have been unable to steal the ATM and have left it in the street before making their escape.

“We are continuing our liaison with the store, but it appears nothing has been stolen at this time.

“This is the latest incident involving the stolen Audi from Kirkcaldy and officers from Fife, Midlothian and Edinburgh are all working together to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

“If you have any information that can assist with these ongoing inquiries then please contact police immediately.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Know someone that makes a difference in our community? Nominate them for a Local Hero Award HERE