In Pictures: Thousands take part in Great Winter Run

thOUSANDS of runners kick-started the new year by taking part in the Simplyhealth Great Edinburgh Winter Run in Holyrood Park at the weekend.

The main event was followed by the Simplyhealth Junior Great Edinburgh Winter Run, where children from seven to 13-years-old had the opportunity to take on a 2.5k course in the park.

Junior Great Winter Run -

Participants and supporters were then able to watch some of the world’s best athletes take on the Great Edinburgh International XCountry, which pitted the best of Team GB & N.I against the USA and Europe.

Paul Bush OBE, VisitScotland’s director of events, said: “The Simplyhealth Great Edinburgh Winter Run and International XCountry kicked off what’s going to be a big year of international sports events for Scotland in 2018.

“EventScotland was delighted to once again be supporting the event that uses the iconic backdrop of Arthur’s Seat and Holyrood Park to show runners, spectators and the TV audience tuning in to the BBC’s coverage why Scotland is the perfect stage for events.”

Great Winter Run in Holyrood Park - Nicole Norton, Jennifer Isaac and Chantelle Brandwood