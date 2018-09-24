Installation to raise blood cancer awareness launches at Waverley

Have your say

An art installation designed to raise awareness of blood cancer is taking centre stage in Edinburgh from today.

The Make Blood Cancer Visible (MBCV) installation arrives in the Capital for a weeks’ stint outside Waverley Mall until Saturday 29 September.

It comprises of ten transparent human figures which when motion-activated represent the ‘unseen’ or invisible nature of blood cancer.

The figurines will also share the real-life stories of people with blood cancer in their own voices.

The nationwide campaign, supported by Olympic gold medalist Dame Kelly Holmes, is aiming to inform, educate and increase awareness of blood cancer.

Blood cancer is an umbrella term for more than 100 subtypes of cancers that affect blood, bone marrow and the lympathic system, including leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma.

In Scotland alone, 16,972 people are affected by it with the disease ranking as the 5th most commonly diagnosed cancer in the country.

It is sadly the third most fatal cancer in Scotland, with 1,073 people dying from blood cancer in 2016.