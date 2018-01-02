Is it too soon to take down your Christmas tree?

Christmas has been and gone for another year, and as households return to normal, many are beginning to look ahead to the New Year.

Naturally, there is an etiquette in regards to festive decorations and when they should be taken down, however, many have already taken down their tree, casting it outside to await disposal.

Already the streets of Edinburgh have a large number of browning trees as people pack up for another year.

However, those following Christmas tradition will note that it is too soon to take down the tree.

Many believe that their Christmas tree should be taken down by the 12th day of Christmas, which always falls on January 6, marking the end of the Christmas season.

Have you taken your tree down yet? Let us know your thoughts by commenting below.