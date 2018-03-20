Is this the most controversial show to play the Edinburgh International Festival?

ONE of the most hotly tipped shows coming to the Edinburgh International Festival this year could prove to be one of the most controversial productions to come to the Capital for a number of years.

La Maladie de la mort, a new multi-media performance carries the warning: ‘Suitable for adults only. Contains scenes of nudity, sexual and pornographic imagery. If you need more information please contact us.’

Based on Marguerite Duras’s 1982 novella of the same name, the piece tells of an unnamed man who hires a woman to spend several weeks with him in a hotel by the sea, hoping for love. However, she may only visit him at night, and cannot speak to him unless invited to.

The psychological thriller, which runs at Royal Lyceum, on Grindlay Place, from 16 to 19 August, is directed by Katie Mitchell and combines live theatre performances with a film generated and edited in real time, and projected above the set.

Produced by the Parisien theatre company Théâtre des Bouffes du Nord, the piece stars acclaimed French film, television and stage actor Laetitia Dosch, Nick Fletcher and Irène Jacob.

