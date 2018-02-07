Is this the quietest station at rush hour in Scotland?

Following criticism of Edinburgh Gateway, the Evening News went along to the station at a peak time to see just how many used the station at peak times.

Last week we reported that the station, which is one of Scotland’s newest railway stations after it opened in December 2016, fell short of their passenger estimation.

Edinburgh Gateway has been criticised over a passenger shortfall.

Costing £41 million, almost double the initial budget, Edinburgh Gateway attracted just 230,000 passengers, in contrast to estimates that it would serve 500,000 each year.

This morning, we went along to the station, which had automated barriers manned by two members of staff to see how busy it got during rush hour.

Funded by taxpayers, the station is excluded from the ScotRail agreement with Abellio meaning taxpayers also pay for its staff.

Traffic Scotland have stated that the station is manned from 5:50am to 11:30pm.

According to stats 4,790 passengers pass through the station every week on average.

