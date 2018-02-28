Is your car insurance valid when driving in a snow storm?

Have your say

AS the Beast from the East started dumping snow on the Capital, social media was abuzz with rumours the treacherous conditions make drivers’ car insurance invalid.

Fears of having no cover were further fuelled as the Scottish Government and police advised against travel.

But insurance industry experts quashed the rumours this afternoon - and assured law-abiding drivers’ cover still stands.

A spokeswoman for the ​Association of British Insurers said: “We would urge all drivers to pay close attention to advice from local authorities and the emergency services in areas affected by snow – particularly where there is a red warning.

“People’s safety is paramount. However social media rumours that motor insurance will be invalid if people drive during a red warning are not true.

“Motor insurance will cover you in the usual way, providing you are driving within the law.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital