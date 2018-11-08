'It's a cleaning business with a twist' - Readers react to Edinburgh woman's naked cleaning business

Readers have reacted with mixed views to the news that a 25-year-old Edinburgh woman has started up a new naked cleaning business in the city.

The Evening News exclusively revealed yesterday that the business, called Glimmer, offers services such as ironing and hoovering in the buff for up to £80 an hour.

The company, set up by beautician Victoria Murphy, also has a lingerie and topless option, and has a number of male and female cleaners on its books of all age, shapes and sizes.

Clients are not allowed to touch the cleaners, take pictures or videos or have anybody else in the house for the service, with the price depending on how many clothes the employee has on.

Photo ID also has to be provided and terms and conditions need to be accepted ahead of the visit, with the cleaner having the option to leave if they are made to feel uncomfortable.

Victoria says her business challenges the stigma surrounding the sex industry and wants her employees to feel body confident.



Since yesterday, the story has received hundreds of comments, both supporting and criticising the concept, with many adopting a tongue-in-cheek tone.

One Facebook user, called Sparky Forsyth, thinks it's a good idea. He said: "The cleaners choose to do it or not, they choose to wear some clothes or none. At the end of the day it's a cleaning business with a twist. I admire her entrepreneurship."

Kev Whyte said: "Having had a cleaning company for 15 years, I never though by wearing my wife’s knickers I could’ve commanded these prices.



"Good Luck to her, seems I missed the boat on being an entrepreneur."

And Sam McIntosh joked: "Loads of wives coming home after a day out to a nice clean house and wondering why he’s become tidy after all these years."

Abi Dunc wrote: "I’m kind of speechless, to be honest...which I have to say is very rare for me... omg I think this is hillarious."

However, other readers raised concerns about the security aspect for those involved, particularly for female cleaners.

Marina Anderson wrote: "Not safe at all. Unless security comes with you."

And Claudia Keir said: "Don't think this is a good idea at all. Could go horribly wrong for someone."