Jambo groom trolled by Hibee father of the bride at own wedding

A video that shows a father dancing to Hibee Hibernian to celebrate his daughter’s wedding to a Hearts fan has racked up more than 8,000 views in less than 4 hours

The clip, from TLC media shows a snippet from Hayley & Nicky’s amazing wedding at the George Hotel in February this year.

Her die hard Hibs supporting father picks Hibee Hibernian as the first song to dance to with his daughter.

And it appears that the song choice, while maybe not appreaciated from the grooms family, went down well at the reception.

The song, a fan favourite at Easter Road, was released in the early 90s.

