James Gatti killer to stand trial for murder after plea rejected

PROSECUTORS have rejected a man’s guilty plea to culpable homicide which means he will now stand trial accused of murder.

Paul Beattie, 45, admitted to the killing of James Gatti at a property on Guardwell Glen, Gilmerton in July.

READ MORE: Man remanded on murder charge following death of James Gatti

Mr Gatti, 34, suffered a number of serious stab wounds in the incident and later died at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Paul Beattie was charged with the murder of Mr Gatti but plead guilty to culpable homicide.

Prosecutors have rejected the plea, which means Mr Beattie will stand trial for murder.

The trial is scheduled to take place in April.