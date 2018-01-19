Jenna Mitchelmore taken to hospital after being found by police

Police in Edinburgh can confirm that Jenna Mitchelmore has been traced.

The 38-year-old was found at around 12.15pm on Friday 19th January at Mortonhall Golf Course.

She has been taken to hospital, having been exposed to the adverse weather conditions over the past few hours.

Jenna Mitchelmore was last seen at her home address in Fox Springs Rise the Oxgangs area of the city at around 3.30am on Friday January 19.

The public are thanked for their assistance with this appeal.

In a tweet, her husband Andy Mitchelmore wrote: “My wife, Jen Mitchelmore has gone missing from home in #Comiston #Edinburgh on Friday 19th Jan around 4.15am.

Please look out for her and let police know if you see her. We need to find her. Thank you.”