John Leslie ordered to appear in court over groping charge

FORMER TV presenter John Leslie will need to attend court next month over an allegation that he sexually assaulted a woman in a nightclub.

Sheriff Alistair Noble ordained the 52-year-old ex Blue Peter star to appear in person at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on June 11 this year.

Sheriff Noble made the order during a procedural hearing at the court on Tuesday.

Prosecutors allege the former Wheel of Fortune host put his hand up a 26-year-old woman’s skirt and touched her bare buttocks.

The alleged attack is said to have taken place at the Atik nightclub in Tollcross, Edinburgh, on June 25 last year.

It is claimed that Leslie attacked the female, who cannot be named for legal reasons, while he was attending a VIP function and she was at a hen party.

On Tuesday, the case against Leslie was called under his real name of John Stott.

Defence solicitor advocate Dave Allan asked the court to fix another procedural hearing for the case. He told Sheriff Noble that he was still preparing Mr Leslie’s defence.

He added: “We have only received disclosure in this case. We have received the statements in the case and are also awaiting the results of a forensic report.”

Sheriff Noble set another procedural hearing for next month.

He added: “The accused will be ordained to appear.”