John Leslie pleads not guilty to sex assault at VIP Edinburgh club night

TV presenter, John Leslie, has been charged with groping a woman at an Edinburgh night club in June of last year at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

His solicitor, Mark Harrower, tendered a plea of Not Guillty on behalf of Mr Leslie.

The case called under Leslie’s real name of John Stott, but the 52-year old was not in attendance.

The trial date was set for June 18, with an Intermediate Diet on March 22. Leslie was excused attendance at that hearing.

It is alleged that Leslie, who lives in Edinburgh, groped a 26-year old woman in the Atik nightclub in West Tollcross on June 25, 2017, by placing his hand under her clothing and touching her bare buttocks.

He was attending a VIP function to mark the club’s £450,000 refurbishment, while the woman had been attending a hen party.

Mr Harrower told Sheriff Alison Stirling that the accusation had been hanging over his client for a long time and was extremely stressful.