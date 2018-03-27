Joy as teddy lost on Lothian bus is retuned to owner

Following over 800 shares on the Edinburgh Evening News Facebook page, a lost teddy has been reunited with its owner.

Lillie lost her beloved pal Bella on the way to an important appointment at the Sick Kids on the number 3 bus from Mayfield.

Linda Black told the Evening News that her daughter was delighted to see her beloved teddy back.

Writing on our page she said: “She is so pleased to have her back,thanks to the bus driver Stevie Carey, what a gem! Bella was in front off the bus today enjoying her trip back to mayfield to Lillie.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Commenting on the post Lothian Buses said: “We’re so glad your wee girl has been reunited with Bella.”