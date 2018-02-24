Kaiser Chiefs to headline Dalkeith music festival

POPULAR noughties indie outfit Kaiser Chiefs have been announced as the headlining act at a summer music festival being held at Dalkeith Country Park.

The Leeds quintet, whose hits include I Predict A Riot and Ruby, will appear top of the bill at Sunday Sessions Scotland on 24 June.

Held at Dalkeith Country Park, the one-day music festival will feature a string of other well-known artists who have yet to be confirmed.

The festival organisers are billing the event as child friendly and say there will be plenty of free things to keep the wee ones occupied, including circus workshops with the Bigtopmania Circus, face painting, crafts, a super funfair as well as children’s entertainers.

Fronted by Ricky Wilson, who cemented his fame in recent years as a coach on The Voice UK, Kaiser Chiefs broke through in 2005 and enjoyed great success with their debut album Employment. The band have released five studio albums since, the last being Stay Together in 2016.

Tickets for Sunday Sessions Scotland go on sale at 1pm on Wednesday 28 February.

