Kids US golf event tees up a £1m boost for East Lothian

BLISTERING sunshine, a light coastal breeze and hundreds watching from the sidelines has all the ingredients you need to stage a world-class golf event.

So when the players take to the first tee in East Lothian next week, Scotland will once again get to show off its natural best to the world.

The difference here, though, is the youngest competitor of more than 670 will be aged just five years old.

The 2018 US Kids Gold World Championship – the largest junior golf tournament in Europe – will celebrate its 11th year at Craigielaw, The Glen, Longniddry and Royal Musselburgh from Tuesday.

Practice begins on Bank holiday Monday, with players from 53 nations competing across 16 different age groups.

Competitors will line up from as far afield as the Marshall Islands, Mauritius and Zimbabwe.

And organisers estimate the competition will deliver an estimated at £1m plus pay day to the East Lothian and Edinburgh economy from the spin-off value of the families who travel over using local accommodation, travel, bars and restaurants.

“It’s always special to come to Scotland, there is no better place to appreciate and honour this great game,” said Dan Van Horn, the President and Founder of US Kids Golf, “This year marks the 11th anniversary of the event. The outstanding talent on display is a true testament to the commitment of these young players developing both their skills and love for the game.”

“We’re providing opportunities for players to learn and grow in the game, develop a lifelong passion, make lasting friendships and spend quality time with their family.

“The expansion of the US Kids Golf Local Tours in Europe – and in fact, around the world – show that the goal is being met with more than 50 countries represented in this year’s event.”

“Furthermore, the quality of the courses hosting this championship shows the love and support that makes Scotland such a leader in the golf community.”

The top finishers in each age group will compete in the European Van Horn Cup on June 1 – a showpiece event, modelled on the Ryder Cup, where the best European players are matched up against the top golfers from the rest of the world.

The European Championship serves as an aspirational goal for junior golfers across the world.

As part of its burgeoning development, the US Kids Golf Foundation now hosts ten additional International Championships, including the Venice Open and British Kids Championship at Celtic Manor.

Furthermore, new Local Tours in Amsterdam, Bologna, Cartagena, Copenhagen, Lisbon, Lyon, Milan, New Delhi, Northern Ireland, Rome, Sao Paulo, and Venice are providing additional qualifying opportunities for young golfers around the world.

