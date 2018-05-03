Kira Noble ‘to travel to New York’ as fundraiser hits £245k

A phenomenal fundraising effort to help brave teenager Kira Noble get treatment that could save her life has surpassed the first hurdle as the family announce they will travel to New York.

Over £245,000 of the target £340,000 has been raised allowing specialist neuroblastoma doctors at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in New York to confirm Kira, 14, who has been battling the rare aggressive form of cancer since she was 11, has the go-ahead for the operation.

READ MORE: Teenage Kira set to raise funding for life-saving cancer surgery

Surgeons in Scotland have been unable to operate on Kira’s tumour but worked with her parents Aud and Ronnie to find a world-renowned specialist whose expertise lies in removing the most tricky of tumours.

Mum Aud said flights will be booked once Kira is determined fit enough to travel.

The community have rallied to Kira’s cause with thousands raised to help her get to America but the target is still nearly £100,000 short.

To donate https://solvingkidscancer.org.uk/campaigns/Kira/

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Know someone that makes a difference in our community? Nominate them for a Local Hero Award HERE