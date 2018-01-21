Kirsty Maxwell’s dad hires top criminologist in his fight for truth

THE father of Kirsty Maxwell, who tragically fell to her death from a Benidorm hotel balcony, says he hopes a top criminologist can solve her death riddle.

The 27-year-old from West Lothian fell from an apartment block in the holiday resort last year.

Brian Curry has now hired Felix Rios - who wants a fresh investigation to look into DNA, blood and CCTV.

Brian, 59, of Livingston, said: “Felix has listed all the evidence we want to see, along with CCTV we still haven’t got but feel would put all these pieces of evidence together and a timeline.

“We know there is footage but we haven’t been told about the availability of this.”

Mr Curry said the family, their lawyer and Mr Rios are pushing for a reconstruction of Kirsty’s final moments in the flat and for other hotel guests to be interviewed.

Mr Rios says police carried out a serious of blunders, including not carrying out blood and DNA tests or analysing mobile phones of the five men who were in the flat at the time of Kirsty’s death.

He said: “For me it’s clear she jumped feeling threatened and trying to flee.

“What needs to be done is to find out and show if the threat was real and imminent. It wasn’t a suicide and it possibly wasn’t an accident. We can’t leave any stone unturned.”